SMALLEST giraffes in the world were born with dwarfism and are only half the size that you would expect.

The gorgeous animals were found by Conservation scientists and were named Gimil and Nigel. Giraffe’s normally come in at around 18 feet tall but the Nubian is nine feet four inches, and the Angolan is a tiny eight and a half feet.

The scientists that were working for the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and the Giraffe Conservation Foundation came to the conclusion that both are dwarf animals. This is a condition that is seen in humans and animals, but is extremely rare in wild animals. Gimil and Nigel are the world’s smallest and the only known dwarf giraffes.

The pair should have a normal life span but it is feared that due to the stature and the fact the Nubian giraffe has short legs that decrease his mobility, he may be at risk from predators.

