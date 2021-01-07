MUM with COVID-19 saved by experimental drug at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

Mum Claire Haythorne, aged 45, from Sheffield was given only three days to live after contracting COVID-19, and her recovery has been called a “little Christmas miracle” by her Doctor.

Claire’s family had originally doubted how much the virus would impact them, and had even told the mum that it could not be that bad, when she took to her bed due to the virus. Claire works at the Loxley Park Care Home and as a care worker she was routinely tested. One test came back positive early November and she started to self-isolate even though she felt fine.

According to Yorkshire Live daughter Leah Haythorne, said, “She was alright to quarantine for two weeks. On Friday she got in bed and by Sunday the 8th November, she’d lost all the colour in her face. You couldn’t recognise her.

“Then Monday she got rushed into hospital. That was the last time we saw her.”

The mum was placed in an induced coma and only give days to live when her Doctor turned to a “last resort” treatment and administered Anakinra, a drug that is used for rheumatoid arthritis under normal circumstances.

The results have amazed both the family and Doctors and Claire is now out of the coma, and is able to breath without oxygen, although she remains in hospital.

