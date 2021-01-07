A FORMER Nottinghamshire Police Officer made over £10,000 selling equipment to grow cannabis on eBay.

Former police constable Stuart Clarke, used eBay to sell over 140 items that could then have been utilised illegally for cannabis growing. Clarke made over £10,000 and sold items on eBay between January 2019 and September 2020.

An investigation was started into Clarke’s conduct, and he left the police in November during the investigation. Tuesday’s hearing found Clarke guilty of gross misconduct and if he had still been employed by the police he would have been dismissed.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Steve Noonan said, “For a police officer to sell such quantities of hydroponic equipment, knowing its potential for criminal use, was clearly inappropriate and a breach of professional standards and even more so in Stuart Clarke’s case, given his specialist knowledge and the role he carried out in the anti drugs unit.

“Such activities undermine public confidence in policing and he has paid a heavy price for that.”

Clarke has been banned from working for the Police in the future.

