LAST moments of flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera – 11 men charged with rape and murder. A suspect claims their innocence, as all the men are gay.

Christine Angelica Dacera, aged 23 had been celebrating on New Year’s Eve in Makati city in the Philippines. She was found unconscious in the bathtub at the hotel on New Year’s Day, and tragically died after being taken to hospital. 11 Men were charged with her rape and murder.

-- Advertisement --



CCTV footage has now emerged showing Christine with some of the men as they head to the hotel room for a New Year’s Eve party. She had checked in at the hotel with three friends, all male.

Colonel Harold Depositar, Makati City Police Chief spoke about the men, “only three of them were Dacera’s friends. The others were practically strangers to her” he also stated that “For sure, there was force inflicted on her body because we found contusions in her leg and knees, and there’s an abrasion in her thigh.” There was also sperm found.

The 11 men were provisionally charged with rape and murder, but three of the men, John Pascual Dela Serna III, Rommel Galido and John Paul Halili have been released, but will face further investigations.

According to news.com.au Gregorio de Guzman, one of the arrested men has claimed his innocence stating that all the men were gay, he said “Every one of them was gay”

At an initial post mortem, a ruptured aortic aneurysm has been identified as the cause of death, but the Commission on Human Rights and Christine’s family are seeking a second autopsy that is independent.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Last Moments of Flight Attendant – 11 Men Charged with Rape and Murder”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.