Paris Taxi Driver Probed for Charging Tourists €230 for 40 Minute Journey

A PAIR of tourists were scammed in the French capital when they were charged €230 for a forty-minute journey by a Paris taxi driver.

The Hong Kong natives were collected by an official Parisian taxi driver at the city’s Charles de Gaulle airport and driven to their accommodation in the central 10th Arrondissement. The forty-minute journey is usually charged a flat fare of €53, meaning the unfortunate tourists were charged over four times the standard rate.

Such scams are common in Paris but in this case, the perpetrator was an official licensed taxi driver who is now under investigation. Jean Barreira, the head of the taxi association Les Nouveaux Taxi Parisiens (LNTP), told France’s Le Figaro newspaper that the unscrupulous driver had “cast shame on our profession”.

He continued that an investigation has been launched by the LNTP and that the driver could lose his license or be banned from operating at the city’s coveted airport and train station taxi ranks “to protect our future customers”.

In 2018, two Thai tourists recorded their ordeal of being charged €200 for a 47km journey, with the video of the incident getting over 20 thousand views on YouTube.

