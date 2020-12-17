Taxi Driver Sentenced After Hitting Passenger Over the Head

A NEWCASTLE taxi driver has been sentenced after hitting a passenger over the head with a wheel brace, after an argument.

Taxi driver Touseef Ahmed, aged 47 from Willow Avenue, Fenham in Newcastle argued with his passenger over the cost of a fair in September 2018. Passenger Jamie Brown then left the taxi, slamming the door and was followed by Ahmed, who then hit Jamie over the head.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how in September Jamie had been on a night out in Newcastle, and caught a taxi home to Sunderland early in the morning. Prosecutor, Jo Kidd explained how the two had argued before Ahmed followed his victim. Kidd said, “Jamie Brown paid the full taxi fare and at that point he got out of the taxi.

“It would seem Mr Brown was not happy with the circumstances in which the trip ended and as he got out of the taxi he slammed the door and began to walk away.

“The defendant, Mr Ahmed, followed Jamie Brown in his taxi down the road.”

Jamie sustained a 10cm gash to his head that required staples. Ahmed has now been sentenced by Judge Sarah Mallet to 10 months in prison that is suspended for a period of 18 months. He will also carry out unpaid work and pay his victim compensation.

