A GANG of fine wine thieves resorted to hurling valuable Burgundy bottles at police cars during a high-speed motorway pursuit near Lyon.

-- Advertisement --



The group of thieves stole €350,000 worth of Grand Crus Burgundy wine from a luxurious five-star chateau hotel near Beaune in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 5th).

At around 5:15 AM the alarm of the Domaine de Rymska hotel was triggered when the thieves smashed open the door of its wine cellar before fleeing the scene with hundreds of expensive bottles.

The owner was awoken by the break-in and managed to pursue the thieves’ van along winding country roads before police officers took over the chase along the A6 motorway towards the city of Lyon.

As gendarme cars closed the distance between them and the gang, the thieves began hurling the valuable Burgundy bottles at the police in an attempt to escape the chase. None of the wines, aimed at the police’s windscreens, hit the cars and nobody was injured in the bizarre pursuit.

The gang managed to evade the officers and abandoned their vehicle after colliding with a toll barrier 35 kilometres north of Lyon. Police are still hunting for three suspected thieves, who were possibly responsible for robbing the wine cellar of same luxury hotel just 24 hours before this incident.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French Fine Wine Thieves Hurl Bottles At Police in High-Speed Chase”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.