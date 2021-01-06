A BRITISH man was fined by French police after driving six miles on the wrong side of a motorway on New Year’s Eve.

-- Advertisement --



The motorist was returning from the Spanish border, where he’d been denied entry as he lacked a negative Covid test. Driving through the night of December 31st back to the UK, he possibly didn’t realise he’d done six miles on the wrong lane of the motorway as the roads were deserted due to France’s strict curfew and lockdown.

Local media reports that the Brit was pulled over by French police who noticed him driving against potential traffic on the A75 autoroute. Upon being pulled over, he explained to the officers that he was just trying to get home to the UK, having been turned away from Spain. The gendarmes escorted him to the correct side of the motorway and issued a £122 (€134) fine to the man for his motorway offense and for breaching France’s curfew laws.

He continued on his journey. Oud-Ouest, a local newspaper, reports that while the man was completely sober at the time of his arrest. Police in the same area arrested three drunk drivers and one motorist who was driving under the influence of drugs on New Year’s Eve.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brit Drove 6 Miles On Wrong Side of French Motorway”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.