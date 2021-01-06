Zara Holland Escapes Jail Time For Barbados Covid Breach

ZARA Holland avoids jail time and escapes with a fine after Barbados Covid breach

Love Island star and former Miss Great Britain Zara Holland has closely avoided a jail sentence and instead been slapped with a £4,500 file after trying to flee Barbados with her boyfriend Elliott Love after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Holland was warned by magistrate Ian Weekes at the District ‘D’ Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 6, that she would face a nine month custodial sentence if she didn’t pay the fine within seven days.

He told her: ‘We cannot tolerate that you breached the quarantine protocol.

‘You had been told to stay at your hotel and you should have done that.’

Holland issued an apology to island newspaper Barbados Today: ‘I want to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix-up and misunderstanding. I would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for.

