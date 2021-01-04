ZARA Holland could face a year in prison, along with a hefty fine

Love Island Star and former Miss Great Britain Zara Holland, 25, will face the court in Barbados on Wednesday, January 6, and could be looking at a year in prison and an £18,000 fine for trying to flee the island with her boyfriend, Elliott Love, after he tested positive for Covid. Barbados has since registered some 200 cases of coronavirus, many linked to the airport the couple were trying to fly out of.

Now, locals have started a petition to try and see that the pair are punished for their carelessness.

“They undermined the huge amount of work that had been done to suppress community transmission and they didn’t just risk the livelihoods of Bajans, they risked their lives.

“If one single person dies as a result of their selfish and cowardly actions, then they should be charged with murder. Either way, we strongly believe they should receive a custodial sentence, either in Barbados or the UK, for wantonly endangering the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” the petition says.

Holland has since made a public apology, saying it was never her intention to put anyone in danger.

“I would never do anything to jeopardise an entire nation that I have nothing but love and respect for,” Holland told Barbados Today.

“I firstly wish to apologise to the entire country of Barbados for what has been a massive mix up and misunderstanding during my most recent stay.”

Holland added: “I am currently working closely with the local authorities to rectify any issues on my part and will issue an update and full statement which I think is the only right thing to do to the Government and citizens of Barbados.”

