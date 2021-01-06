A TEXAS teen has been caught on home surveillance as he beats his mother to death at their home in Mckinney.

The boy aged only 15 years-old that cannot be named due to his age, allegedly beat mum Stacy Ellen Barney, aged 50 to death. Police were called by the boy’s dad just before 1 am on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



When police arrived on the scene, the boy had fled, but he was soon apprehended after a search of the area according to Forth Worth Star Telegram. Police said, “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this extremely difficult time.”

The boy has been charged with murder, and the investigation continues.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teen Caught on Home Surveillance as He Beats His Mother to Death”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.