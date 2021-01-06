A PETERBOROUGH man has been jailed for a ‘nightmarish assault’ with an axe.

The attack took place near a primary school in Bretton, Peterborough in June 2020. Umran Araf, aged 37, from Dunsberry, was visited in his home by the victim in order to pick up a compensation cheque. The visit starred calmly and the victim was made to feel at home, and took a seat on the sofa.

-- Advertisement --



Araf, left to get a drink, but as he came back into to the room he was brandishing an axe. Araf viciously attack the victim and hit him in the head with the axe twice. As the victim tried to escape the assault he was set on by Araf’s two dogs, who bit his waist.

The victim finally managed to flee from the house, but Araf was not done, and chased him down the street with the axe, followed by the dogs.

DC Colin Avis said, “This was a horrific and nightmarish assault. I have no doubt the victim seriously feared for his life as he was attacked with an axe, had dogs set on him and was chased down the street.

“This attack took place in broad daylight in a residential area close to a primary school and at the time many pupils and parents were walking home.”

Araf was sentenced on Monday to eight years in prison.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man Jailed for ‘Nightmarish Assault’ with an Axe”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.