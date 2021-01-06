TEACHERS in the UK will decide students’ GCSE and A-level grades this year

The Department for Education (DfE) has announced in a statement on Wednesday, January 6, that the teachers will this year decide on students’ grades for the GCSEs and A-levels as the state exams cannot go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions. Teachers will be supported by the exam regulator Ofqual to decide on the marks based on the students’ performance throughout the year, as well as the grades they previously received in mock exams.

-- Advertisement --



The results for the GCSEs and A-Levels are expected to be available in July, but Ofqual added that students who are unhappy with their scores will be invited to sit the exams in the summer term of 2021.

According to the DfE statement:

“Ofqual will develop and set out a process that will provide a calculated grade to each student which reflects their performance as fairly as possible, and will work with the exam boards to ensure this is consistently applied for all students.

“The exam boards will be asking teachers, who know their students well, to submit their judgement about the grade that they believe the student would have received if exams had gone ahead.”

The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on January 4 that the state-run exams would have to be cancelled in 2021.

The Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson said: “I can only imagine how distressing the cancellation of exams has been for students, parents and teachers. My priority now is to ensure no young person faces a barrier when it comes to moving onto the next stage of their lives.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Teachers Will Decide GCSE And A-Level Grades”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.