GCSE and A level 2021 Exams Cancelled Due to UK Lockdown.

BORIS Johnson has confirmed that A-Levels and GCSEs will be cancelled again this year. The PM said summer tests aren’t “possible or fair” for the nation’s kids. The Prime Minister revealed both GCSEs and A-Levels won’t go ahead in the summer in a televised address to the nation on Monday, Dec. 4. It comes as primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges, stay shut until after the February half term, in his address to the nation, he confirmed that nurseries will be unaffected by the restrictions.

In reference to exams, he said: “We have to do everything we possibly can to stop the spread of the disease. Schools and colleges across England must move to remote provision from tomorrow, Tuesday, except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers. It is not possible or fair for all exams to go ahead as normal. Alternative arrangements will be put in place.”

During his noticeably downbeat address to the nation from Downing Street, the PM confirmed the country is heading into a third national lockdown and then issued a raft of restrictions including, schools closed, non-essential shops shuttered, home confinement and most travel banned. All the new measures were backed by Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer who had been demanding a full lockdown for days.

Natalie Perera, Education Policy Institute chief executive said: “While closing schools is always difficult and undesirable, the government has rightly acted on the best available health advice by closing schools for a prolonged period.

“Given the amount of school time that pupils will have lost last year and this year, the apparent decision to cancel GCSE and A level exams this summer is sensible. It will also allow pupils more time in the summer term to catch up on lost learning rather than being on study leave. There may also be wellbeing benefits for young people.”

