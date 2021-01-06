SPAIN records its coldest ever temperature since records began

Spain recorded its coldest temperature ever since records began on Wednesday, January 6 – a frigid -34.1C in the Pallars Sobirà area in the Catalan Pyrenees. The Parc Natural de L’Alt Pirineu recorded the icy blast at 2,305 metres at the Clot del Tuc La Llança weather station, and the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has warned that later in the week temperatures could drop to -10C in the north and centre of Spain.

Much of Spain has been issued with weather warnings in the past few days, with snowfall even possible in Barcelona and Madrid. AEMET, has also confirmed the probability of heavy rains in much of the province of Andalucía from this Wednesday, January 6th, until Friday. This forecast has led AEMET to activate the yellow warning for very heavy rains, which it says will commence around 18:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

The last time temperatures this low were recorded in Spain was in February 1956, when it plunged to -32C in the Catalan province of Lleida.

