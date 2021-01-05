Yellow Weather Alert Issued for Malaga as ‘Very Heavy Rain’ Expected From Wednesday Afternoon.

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has confirmed the probability of heavy rains in much of the province, from this Wednesday, January 6th, until Friday. This forecast has led AEMET to activate the yellow warning for very heavy rains, which it says will commence around 18:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

The director of the Malaga Meteorological Center, José María Sánchez-Laulhé, explained that over the past few hours the mathematical models that point to a collision of air masses have been confirmed, the one that exists right now over the Peninsula, very cold, and a warm and humid front that will enter through the Gulf of Cádiz.

“This is going to cause abundant rains, which can reach 100 litres per square meter and in parts of western regions 200 litres,” he said. He went on to explain that between Wednesday afternoon and Friday that Malaga could experience a fifth of its total annual rainfall.

