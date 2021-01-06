RUDI Giuliani demands ‘trial by combat’ as Trump supporters rally in front of the White House

Former mayor Rudi Giuliani called for a “trial by combat” when he spoke to Trump supporters outside the White House at a ‘Stop the Steal’ rally outside the White House in Washington DC.

“If we are wrong we will be made fools of but if we’re right, a lot of them will go to jail. So let’s have trial by combat,” he said. “I’m willing to stake my reputation. The president is willing to stake his reputation on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there.”

Trump’s Legal advisor complained the their campaign weren’t given access to the 2020 ballots or voting machine, and accused Democrats of hiding evidence and being “criminals.” Giuliani went on to say that the fight for the 2020 presidential candidacy was not over, and that he and Trump would continue to try and prove the “fraudulent” ballots and “crooked” voting practices.

“This has been a year in which they have invaded our freedom of speech, our freedom of religion, our freedom to move, our freedom to live, I’ll be darned if they’re going to take our free and fair vote,” he said. “We’re going to fight to the very end to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

