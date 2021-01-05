Scotland Won’t Allow Trump to Spend Biden Inauguration at Golf Resort

NICOLA STURGEON says that Scotland will not allow Donald Trump to spend the inauguration of Joe Biden at his Ayrshire golf course later this month.

Scotland’s Sunday Post newspaper recently reported that Glasgow Prestwick Airport had received notice that a US Military Boeing 757 plane would land there on January 19th, the day before Joe Biden will be inaugurated as America’s President.

This has triggered speculation that the plane, often used by Donald Trump, might be transporting the President to his Turnberry Golf Resort in western Scotland to sit out the triumphant day of his bitter political rival Joe Biden.

Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, has says that Trump will not be allowed to enter the country due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“We are not allowing people to come into Scotland without an essential purpose right now, and that would apply to him just as it would apply to anybody else,” said the Scottish National Party leader, “And coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”

Sturgeon, who has a record of criticising the controversial US President, told reporters she had “no idea” of Trump’s travel plans, but quipped that she hoped they would be “to exit the White House”.

