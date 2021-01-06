DOVE STONE was flooded by visitors on the first day of the national lockdown.

The pandemic is growing and the UK has seen over 60,000 people infected with COVID-19 in a single day. The third national lockdown has begun, but many visitors flooded Dove Stone in Greenfield.

-- Advertisement --



According to Manchester Evening News one local said, “I was surprised on the first day of full lockdown to see the place full, with cars still flooding into the site and cars waiting on Holmfirth Road to get in.

“I understand that exercise is vital but people should be utilising their nearest parks and open spaces and not driving miles in what could be deemed as unessential travel.

“We are never going to get rid of this virus unless everyone gets on board with the guidelines and restrictions.”

Dove Stone has asked visitors to “explore alternative local walks where possible” and to respect all the guidelines on group sizes, social distancing, and reminded visitors to use the sanitiser available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dove Stone Flooded by Visitors on First Day of Lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.