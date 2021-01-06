CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER warns COVID restrictions may return next winter as UK sees over 60,000 people infected in a single day.

The pandemic is showing no sign of slowing down, and only 1.3 million people in the UK have so far been vaccinated. Professor Chris Whitty spoke at a news conference at Downing Street and outlined the risks. Whitty said, “We shouldn’t kid ourselves [that] this just disappears with spring.

“If we did not do all the things all of us must now do, if people don’t take the stay at home seriously, the risk at this point in time, in the middle of winter, with this new variant, is extraordinarily high.”

Talking about restrictions he then went on to say “We might have to bring in a few in the next winter for example, that’s possible, because winter will benefit the virus.”

The expert expects that COVID-19 will at some point turn into a tolerable risk, like the flu, that causes between 7,000 and 20,000 deaths in a year.

