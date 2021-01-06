Covid Vaccine Skin Patch Being Developed Is Worlds First.

The world’s first coronavirus vaccine “smart patch” is being developed in Wales, researchers have said. The device, which works like a nicotine patch, is designed to allow patients to self-administer the vaccine before being able to monitor their body’s response to it.

The small patch will use tiny microneedles, which are measured in millionths of a metre, to break the skin barrier of a patient and deliver the vaccine in a less invasive way than a traditional hypodermic needle.

PhD student, Olivia Howells, said the device could benefit people who are scared of needles and injections. “They do not penetrate as deeply into the skin and they do not stimulate the pain receptors, so they’re less painful than a hypodermic needle,” she said.



Ms Howells said the patches are a cheaper alternative to hypodermic needles, which could also help countries “which don’t have huge resources for vaccine rollout”.

