Brits In Supermarket Panic-Buying Frenzy On First Day Of Third Lockdown.

Panic buying once again has struck British supermarkets. Shoppers have been seen stacking their trollies up high with essentials like toilet rolls, pasta and antibacterial wipes, even though they have been urged not to stockpile food.

Soon after Boris Johnson announced the country’s third lockdown on Monday photos emerged on social media of shelves in shops show frozen food isles and cupboard goods stripped completely bare.

Home delivery slots for supermarkets are getting booked up, as many customers claim they’re struggling to get slots and websites are crashing due to the number of visitors on the site. Major chains saw their apps and sites experience severe issues on Monday evening after the Prime Minister plunged England into lockdown with a stay-at-home order.

The UK’s third lockdown came as government scientists issued a stark warning about the shocking rise in coronavirus cases in the country. The recent spike in cases has largely been attributed to the new mutant strain of Covid, which is said to be 70% more transmittable. Some experts are still not 100% sure if the vaccine will work on the new virus and have reservations over jabs being delayed for 12 weeks.

