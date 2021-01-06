Lockdown Declared OFFICIAL as MPs Back Tough Restrictions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliament’s backing for England’s latest lockdown on tonight, Wednesday, after telling lawmakers that schools would be the first to reopen when he can start a “gradual unwrapping” of the strict measures.

MPs backed tough restrictions by 524 to 16 as Boris Johnson fended off rebellion from Tories that were demanding a hard end date to the new curbs. Boris Johnson saw off his Tory critics tonight as MPs voted the latest strict lockdown measures into law.

The Prime Minister repelled the backlash by backbenchers who accused him of launching an ‘assault on liberty and livelihoods’ as they warned lockdown will inevitably cause some people to ‘break’.

But with Labour vowing to back the Government, the result was always a foregone conclusion and the new regulations were passed by 524 votes to 16, a majority of 508. But it also means 110 MPs did not vote.

