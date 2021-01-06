Donald Trump Supporters In ‘Armed Standoff’ With Police As Mob Storms US Capitol Building.

An ‘armed standoff’ is currently ongoing in America’s Capitol building – America’s equivalent to the Houses of Parliament – after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building. There have been as yet unconfirmed reports that one person has been shot and many others are lying injured.

President Trump himself attended their protest earlier on and encouraged them to descend on the US Capitol building to disrupt a congressional hearing to certify Joe Biden’s win. “We will not let them silence your voices,” the incumbent president told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear him speak. “We will never give up”.

Before storming the Capitol Hill, protesters had chanted “Take the building!” and “Stop the steal!”—a popular refrain as Mr Trump’s supporters challenged the results of the November presidential election.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

