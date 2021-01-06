Anti-Masker Hospitalised by Covid Urges People to Believe in Virus Dangers

A FLORIDA man who refused to wear a mask and has now been hospitalised by Covid-19 issued an emotional plea for people to believe in the dangers of the virus.

Chuck Stacey is currently struggling to breathe on a Florida hospital bed after contracting Covid-19. A friend of the former anti-masker has posted a video in which the former Covid denier emotionally urges people to believe in the dangers of the virus. It has reached over 855 thousand views since its release on January 4th.

“I believed this was just the flu, that it would go away, that it was political”, says Stacey in the tearful video, “I didn’t think a mask would help”. He is hooked up to a breathing ventilator due to his infection.

“You don’t want to end up like me. I’m having trouble breathing, I may have to be incubated if I get any worse”.

The man urges sceptics who, like he once did, refuse to wear protective masks to think of the safety of themselves and those they love.

“If wearing a mask can reduce your chances of getting this even by five percent, just wear a mask,” he said. “Do it for your children, your loved ones. Do it for yourself.”

