EVEN before the Generalitat issued the order for blanket use of facemasks, Denia’s Policia Local fined 68 flouters.

Seventeen fines were issued between June 21, when the State of Alarm was lifted, and June 30 in situations where social distancing could not be guaranteed in public. The remaining 51 sanctions issued between July 1 and July 16.

At €100 per fine, this means a €6,800 windfall for Denia town hall although Policia Local sources explained that facemask flouters were always warned first, before officers resorted to a sanction.