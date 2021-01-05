Spain sees 23,700 new Covid cases as autonomous communities ramp up restrictions

Spain sees 23,700 new Covid cases as autonomous communities ramp up restrictions

Spain sees 23,700 new Covid cases and 352 deaths in the last 24 hours as autonomous communities ramp up restrictions.

IN its daily update, the Ministry of Health confirmed the death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 51,430 and the number of infections confirmed by PCR has risen to 1,982,544.

The data comes as autonomous communities across the country have ramped up restrictions to combat the spread of the virus.

The Valencian Community extended the perimeter closure until January 31 and brought the curfew forward to 10pm among other measures while Galicia has also extended its perimeter closure to January 11.


In Extremadura it has been decided to close the hotels and shops in Cáceres, Badajoz and 14 other towns, and in La Rioja, meetings are limited to four people.

In Catalonia the municipal confinement will be decreed on January 7; in Murcia there are nine confined municipalities; eight in the Campo de Gibraltar, in Andalucia; and in Madrid eight new basic health zones and five localities were recently added.


In addition, Castilla y León has advised enforcing a home confinement similar to that imposed in March 2019.

