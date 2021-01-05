Putin Opens The Door to ‘vaccine passports’ for International Travel as a rising number of Russians get the Covid-19 jab.

The Russian government has announced it is considering developing and distributing new documents, so-called ‘vaccine passports’ for those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus, in an effort to cut risks associated with international travel.

In a series of instructions to officials, published in December 2020, President Vladimir Putin ordered policymakers “to consider issuing certificates to people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 infections using Russian vaccines… for the purpose of enabling citizens to travel across the borders of the Russian Federation and those of other countries.”

Russia’s Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, has been charged with implementing the recommendations and is set to report back to the president on January 20.

