ONLY a fraction of the available vaccines has been used in Cantabria after over 11,000 doses have now arrived.

Cantabria has so far received two separate shipments of the vaccine, nearly 6000 doses last week and a second shipment on Monday, of a further 5,850 doses. But according to officials they estimate that less than 500 people have received the vaccine so far.

The roll out of the vaccine across Spain is seeing drastically different rates of vaccination, and according to El Pais, Asturias leads the way with 81 per cent given while Cantabria only manages a low 5 per cent. Miguel Angel Revilla, president of Cantabria expects that by summer around 200,000 residents in Cantabria will have been vaccinated.

