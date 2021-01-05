Police Fines for Man Wandering Down the A-7 In Marbella

POLICE have issued several fines for a man found wandering down the A-7, after having dropped his mobile phone out the car window.

The local Police in Marbella came across an unexpected sight during their patrol on the A-7 near Nagüeles, when they came across a man walking in road. Initial thoughts were that the man was disoriented, but it turned out that he was just searching for his mobile phone.

According to NIUS, Oscar Camacho Police officer said, “He has endangered his life, that of the drivers who go on the highway, and ours.” The police prevented the man from continuing his search and he has been fined more than 300 euros.

