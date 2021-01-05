HUNDREDS visit Washington DC to see ‘exceptional’ rare bird in the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park in Maryland.

Hundreds of people have faced cold weather and rain in the chance to get a sighting of the rare painted bunting. The ‘exceptional’ bird is only normally found in the warmer climates and can be found in Florida.

-- Advertisement --



The eBird website had a posting about the bird showing in Maryland and soon visitors were pouring in. According to the Washington Post, Saturday saw nearly 100 cars still waiting to enter the park as it was due to shut for the evening. Switzerland’s ambassador to the United states, Jacques Pitteloud is a keen bird watcher and speaking to the post said, “To see it close to DC, that was absolutely unrealistic,” and called the rare bird “exceptional”.

The painted bunting can be recognised by its unique colours and has a red belly and the head is blue.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hundreds Visit Washington DC to See ‘Exceptional’ Rare Bird”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.