EXTREMADURA has carried out nearly half a million COVID tests since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of COVID-19 tests carried out is increasing and in the December 25 to 31 period, the Spanish region of Extremadura managed 5,635 antigens tests and a further 12,889 PCR tests. This raised the test rate by four percent to give a rate of 424.56 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The autonomous Community of Madrid has carried out nearly 4 million tests and Andalucia over 2 and a half million tests.

The government is making use of both PCR and antigen tests to help managed the coronavirus pandemic and many towns have carried out mass testing of residents.

