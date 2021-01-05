France Launches Online Registration To Accelerate Covid Vaccinations.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran has said he plans to establish an online platform within the next few days or less to help speed up the government’s Covid-19 inoculation drive. The system is being tested and will ready for launch before the weekend, he said. Those who wish to be vaccinated will be able to register online although they will still have to wait.

-- Advertisement --



The government is urgently trying to simplify a system which has left France trailing in the wake of neighbouring countries, including the UK, in the effort to vaccinate frontline medical workers and those most at risk.

William Dab, a former boss of the French Health Services, has observed that, at the current rate of progress, the vaccination programme will take a staggering 5,000 years.

Health Minister Olivier Véran has promised a more rapid route to vaccination. His proposed aim is to replace the currently obligatory pre-vaccination consultation with a doctor by a more direct procedure. Véran said it will be possible to have the injections administered by a range of qualified health workers, under the supervision of a doctor- thereby vastly speeding up the process.

The French still remain obstinately unconvinced by the vaccine. Barely 40 per cent of those questioned in a recent opinion poll said they were prepared to accept the treatment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Launches Online Registration To Accelerate Covid Vaccinations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.