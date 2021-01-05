Father Drowns Trying to Rescue Young Children Swept Out to Sea

CALIFORNIA father drowns trying to rescue his two young children as they are swept off the beach and out to sea.

The Wyman family were enjoying a day out at Blind Beach in Jenner, California, with the two children playing in the sand and being watched by the parents. At around 2 pm on Sunday a giant wave hit the shore and washed the children out to sea.

Dad, Michael aged 40, rushed to rescue his daughter aged seven, and his son aged four. Michael was able to catch hold of his son in the sea, but they were hit with a rip tide and swept out to sea.

Michael’s wife and bystanders managed to drag the Dad to shore and start CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 pm. Despite the efforts of the Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies, the US Coast Guard, lifeguards, helicopters and other emergency services, the two children have not been found and are tragically presumed dead.

