Decomposing Body Found after Neighbour Spots Flies

A DECOMPOSING body was found after a neighbour spots flies and calls the police in Handsworth, Birmingham.

A man aged 50, has been arrested due to suspicion of preventing a lawful burial after neighbours alerted police. When police attended the scene a decomposing body was found, and the body is believed to be that of a woman in her 90s.

Mohammed Khan, aged 47, was a neighbour and said, “She was a very friendly lady who had lived there for many years.

“I had not seen her for about three months when she was putting her bins out.”

The death is not thought to be suspicious, but it is a common law crime to prevent a burial. This can be punished by life imprisonment. The post mortem will determine how long the body had been left in the house.

