Devastated UK Shop Owners Warn of Mass Closures Under New Lockdown.

Retail stores regarded as being “non-essential”, such as those that sell clothing or homeware, have had to close under Tier 4 restrictions announced last night, Monday, January 4th by Boris Johnson. Many owners, already on the edge of bankruptcy, have slammed the PM’s decision saying it will put thousands out of work and have asked the government to work out another way they could remain open, even if only for a few hours per day.

-- Advertisement --



Multiple business leaders have taken up the fight and hit out at the new national lockdown in England, saying the potential damage “is immense”. Businessman Luke Johnson said the country cannot afford another lockdown. “We [the UK] are over £2 trillion in debt now…and I think the government has neglected to account for the total loss of the lockdown,” he says.

The government maintains it has struck a balance between protecting jobs, the economy and saving lives. Mr Johnson adds: “The damage to confidence, entrepreneurs, investors, the destruction of jobs, unemployment and the social and welfare costs are immense.”

Retailers said back in December 2020 that despite extensive online Black Friday promotions the enforced closure of stores as a result of the COVID-19 crisis greatly impacted sales. The clothing sector has also struggled to recover from the initial declines witnessed immediately after the first nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Devastated UK Shop Owners Warn of Mass Closures Under New Lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.