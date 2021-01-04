THE Valencian President analyses the Christmas Covid data to determine if further measures are required

President of the Community of Valencia will on Monday, January 4, examine all the available Covid data from the Christmas season to determine if an interdepartmental commission meeting needs to be called to discuss further restrictive measures.

-- Advertisement --



Elsewhere, the Junta de Andalucía is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the latest figures in the region and the plan going forward.

The vaccination schedule is set to resume in Valencia this week after a slow start. Since the rollout of the Pfizer jab, some 5,000 Valencians have received the first dose, with just 16 per cent of the available vaccines distributed. The Ministry of Health has attributed the sluggish start to closures during the holidays and a delay in the first shipment of jabs.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencian President Analyses Christmas Covid Data”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.