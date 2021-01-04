UK travellers blocked from entering the Netherlands.

UK travellers have been blocked from entering the Netherlands following the end of the Brexit transition period. Dutch border police have turned away 10 British nationals so far since 1 January, after the UK officially left the European Union, according to reports.

New coronavirus rules now in force dictate that passengers arriving from non-EU countries will only be permitted entry into the Netherlands for essential reasons and not for leisure travel. “They all had a negative PCR test,” a border police spokesperson said of the 10 Britons, “but had forgotten the basic rule, that they need to have an urgent reason to come, such as work or serious family issues.”

He added: “Some of them wanted to visit Amsterdam and one man wanted to fly to Spain via Amsterdam to teach his children to ski. But that is not the idea.” According to the UK Foreign Office, the Dutch Government announced that from 1 January 2021, non-EU/EEA nationals and nationals of non-Schengen states, including UK nationals, “will not be permitted entry to the Netherlands for non-essential purposes due to EU-wide Covid-19 restrictions.”

A similar situation occurred last week when some Bristh ex-pat travellers were refused boarding a BA flight from London Heathrow.

