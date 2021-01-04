Snow causes traffic jams by drivers forgetting about Covid-19

THE Balearic Government General Directorate of Emergencies and Interior has asked the population of Mallorca to refrain from visiting the mountain to see the snow.

A massive influx of visitors in cars has caused traffic jams in various parts of the Serra de Tramuntana and police officers had to close the Caimari-Lluc road, from Caimari; the MA-10 PK.20-45, from the Coll de sa Batalla to the Mirador de Ses Barques; and the road from Bunyola to Orient.

The operation, coordinated with the affected councils, the General Directorate of Traffic and the Department of Roads of the Mallorca Council, involved officers from the Guardia Civil, Local Police, staff of the UOP of Emergencies and groups of Civil Protection volunteers.

Although some roads were re-opened, everyone was reminded of the fact that Mallorca is in Tier 4 of the State of Alarm and all were encouraged to stay at home rather than go on ‘pleasure’ trips.

