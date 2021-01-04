Seventh Body Recovered after Landslide in Norway

A SEVENTH body has been recovered after a landslide hit in Norway on Wednesday.

The search for missing people is still ongoing, but police have confirmed that seven bodies have now been recovered. The first victim has been named as Eirik Gronole, aged 31.

The Norwegian winter means that rescuers are faced with limited daylight hours in the Village of Ask, that is around 15 miles from Oslo. Freezing temperatures and unstable ground are also causing issues for the rescuers.

It is currently thought that multiple residents are still missing and the victims so far include a father aged 40 and his daughter aged only 2.

King Harald and Sonja visited the site and the Norwegian King said, “I’m having trouble finding something to say, because it’s absolutely horrible,

“This terrible event impacts us all. I sympathise with you who are beginning the new year with sadness and uncertainty.” He also visited the Gjerdrum Church and lit candles for the victims of the tragedy.

