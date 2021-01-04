POLICE rescue families from snow in the Peak District after vehicles become stuck.

The Peak District has been hit with heavy snow and the Met Office is forecasting more freezing weather and ice for the North East and the East Midlands. This weekend saw both volunteers and Police in the Peak District help out as many became trapped in cars and needed rescuing.

The sudden snow on Saturday evening caught many out in the Goyt Valley. Visitors to the area were surprised by the change in weather, and Police were forced to rescue families and take them to the nearest town.

Derbyshire Police took to Twitter and said, “We are shuttling people back to Buxton as quickly as we can.

“Sit tight and we will get to you.”

The famous and treacherous Snake Pass, A57 was also closed and other areas experienced heavy snow.

