Lives Put at Risk as Families Travel Despite COVID Restrictions

LIVES were put at risk as families travelled despite COVID restrictions. Police have had to rescue numerous families from cars trapped in snow that had travelled from Tier 4 areas.

Cheshire saw 22 people rescued with the youngest being just 2 years old. Police set out to rescue families in the White Peak area after heavy snow saw nine vehicles in need of help. It took police three hours to rescue the people, eight of which were children.

The Cheshire Police Rural Crime Team said, “The snow had well and truly caught them all out on the back roads.

“We were three miles (4.8km) from the nearest village, and the light was fading on us quickly.

“It was decided to get everyone out of their cars and so began a mile walk in the snow.”

Police helped the families to a nearby farm and then police vehicles took them to safety. The force stated that “All except one car was from out of Cheshire.” Meaning that the others had travelled despite Tier 4 restrictions. They also added that “Sadly these people have put all of us at risk today.”

