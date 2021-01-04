ROYAL HERALD arrives in Seville by hot air balloon in Athenaeum’s initiative to delight the children over the festive period.

Festive celebrations this year have had to get creative amidst the coronavirus pandemic, and the Royal Herald has taken this to the extreme, and has arrived in Seville by hot air balloon. He will tour the city by balloon much to the delight of thousands of children, and those still young at heart.

-- Advertisement --



For those not lucky enough to be able to see the flight in person it will be shown on the Ateneo de Sevilla’s YouTube channel. The herald will also meet some children from Seville between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “X”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.