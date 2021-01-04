Helicopter Rescue After Cliff Fall

A HELICOPTER rescue has been carried out after a fall from a cliff at Monte Lourido, Nigran in Galicia.

Emergency services were called on Sunday at around 3 pm by a person that had fallen from a cliff. The person was unable to move and had been injured in the fall. The exact coordinates of the injured person were not known so local police began a search of the area.

Due to the location a land or sea rescue was not possible, so the Pesca 1 helicopter came to the rescue and transferred the injured person to the Alvaro Cunqueiro hospital.

