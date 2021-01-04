National Police officer dies from COVID

Sadly a National police officer has died from COVID. It’s understood the officer had been on duty in the canary islands.

The officer was, in fact, stationed in Malaga. However, his work commission took him to the canaries.

Its believed the officer was 51 years old and JUPOL the police officers union confirmed he was part of the Police intervention group (UIP) and contracted the virus whilst on duty in the canaries.

Messages of support were received from fellow officers and leaders of the NPC (national police corps ) following the sad announcement.

This tragic death at such a young age reminds us all that COVID has no preferences on infection, and this untimely death reminds us of the sacrifice Emergency workers make every time they go on duty.

