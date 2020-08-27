Fuengirola National Police Station Closed

Reportedly the National Police Station in Fuengirola has been closed.

This occurred after a Civil Servant has tested positive for Covid-19. It will stay closed at least until September 8.

All staff must stay in quarantine for 14 days, so the appointments are suspended until service can be resumed.

Applying for a TIE can still be done in any Comisaria and collected from the same place where you’ve applied.

For anyone who has already applied and is waiting for their card, patience is the answer.

More information to follow.