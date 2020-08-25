Brits in Spain can now change to new TIE card

NERJA Foreigners department has announced that British residents in Spain who already have a green resident card or certificate can now change it for a new TIE card at Torre del Mar police station.

From 2021, British residents can apply for the new resident card with a photo called TIE, Tarjeta de Identidad de Extranjeros.

-- Advertisement --



To avoid overcrowding, the National Police has decided to bring forward the date to start applying for this new Residencia. So during the transition period up to December 2020, if you wish, you can voluntarily change your green Residencia for a TIE card.

Next year, according to the agreements Britain and Spain make, there will be a time period to make this change of Residencia.

The British Consulate informs that if you have a permanent or updated Residencia, you don’t have to change it for the moment.

The Spanish authorities say that next year, all Residencias should be changed. As we don’t know what agreements will arise, we advise to calmly and without stress, start changing the Residencia when you can.

At the moment, as everyone is trying to get an appointment, the computer system is overcrowded and there are no appointments, especially in Torre del Mar police station. Please note that when there are no appointments, that specific police station will not appear on your computer screen. Normally appointments appear some days around the 1st and the 15th of every month. Persons living in Nerja and surroundings have to apply at Torre del Mar and not in the police station of another town.

If you have an expired green Residencia or you are applying for the first time, then you should apply for the new TIE Residencia before the end of this year 2020 as there could be changes next year and more documents and more income could be required. It is important to check your residencia to see if it has expired. The crucial word to look for is “permanente” which means that you have had a resident card for over five years and have renewed it duly. These are the Residencias you may have: – A green certificate: This is the old format and has expired. Only if it says “residente comunitario con caracter permanente” in the middle of the sheet, it is updated. A green card: This is the actual format. If it doesn’t say “residente comunitario permanente” in the middle of the card or the date at the bottom is over five years, this is before August 2015, it has expired. If it is going to expire this year 2020, you should change it for a TIE card.

Nerja Foreigners Department has now moved to the Tourist Office, just a few doors below from where it was before. Opening hours: Monday – Thursday 10.00 to 12.30, only with appointments by sending an email to extranjeros@nerja.es or phoning (00 34) 952 548 401.