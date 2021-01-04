More Than Half Of La Linea’s Residents Fail to Take Covid Test in Spain’s Andalucía.

-- Advertisement --



More than half of those called in for mass coronavirus screening in La Línea in Andalucía do not show up, reported the health service in the area. Only 489 people attended out of the thousand summoned to the session in the Campo de Gibraltar town. The screening is necessary as the new mutant strain has been detected in Gibraltar and Andalucía so the local authority wants to vaccinate as many people as possible before the virus takes hold.

The increase in cases of coronavirus among the population of La Línea in recent days is now affecting the Emergency Unit at the La Línea hospital. At any one time, there were more than thirty people waiting in a corridor for antigen tests. The rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants could easily reach 900 cases in the next few days, said hospital officials.

La linea is just across from Gibraltar which itself has just gone into lockdown due to a surge in cases with travel severely limited.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “More than half fail to take a Covid Test at La Linea in Spain’s Andalucía”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.