Gibraltar bans non-essential use of cars and closes children’s playgrounds

THE Gibraltar Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento has today (January 4) published an amendment to the lockdown regulations where travel by car will no longer be permitted as an exception to the rules.

Travel by car will only be permitted for the purposes of travel to work or for essential matters such as shopping for food.

This change is as a result of reports to the Minister from the Commissioner of Police of the number of people who were out in vehicles over the weekend during the lockdown period, which stretched the limits of policing the lockdown.

Although rumours abound that the same restriction will be imposed on other forms of transport such as motor scooters and e-scooters which abound on the Rock, this has not yet been confirmed by the Government although it appears to be a logical extension.

Children’s parks have also been closed even though parents will be allowed to continue to take them out for exercise purposes.

Minister Sacramento, said: “It is important for people to realize that Gibraltar is in lockdown and they should only leave home if absolutely necessary to do so for essential purposes.

“The intention for this lockdown is to stop the continued spread of the virus and the spike of cases in the community and in turn in hospital, but if people are intent on not recognizing the lockdown rules and continue to leave home for non-essential purposes, the lockdown will not have the intended effect and society will suffer as a consequence.”

