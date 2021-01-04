Global cases spike to 740,000 in one day, the pandemic’s second-highest figure

Global cases spike to 740,000 in one day, the second-highest figure of the pandemic so far.

AFTER the Christmas break, which saw a reduction in daily cases of Covid-19 for more than a week, these rebounded today, according to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The new daily infections, only surpassed by the 840,000 of December 20, 2020, put the total global infections at 83.7 million.

This figure differs from the 85,083,468 announced by Johns Hopkins University earlier today.

According to WHO, 10,700 new deaths were also reported today, so that the total number of deaths in the pandemic remains at 1.8 million.

