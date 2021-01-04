Global cases spike to 740,000 in one day, the pandemic’s second-highest figure

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Global cases spike to 740,000 in one day, the pandemic's second highest figure
CREDIT: Stock Photo, EWN

Global cases spike to 740,000 in one day, the second-highest figure of the pandemic so far.

AFTER the Christmas break, which saw a reduction in daily cases of Covid-19 for more than a week, these rebounded today, according to statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO).

-- Advertisement --

The new daily infections, only surpassed by the 840,000 of December 20, 2020, put the total global infections at 83.7 million.

This figure differs from the 85,083,468 announced by Johns Hopkins University earlier today.


According to WHO, 10,700 new deaths were also reported today, so that the total number of deaths in the pandemic remains at 1.8 million.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Global cases spike to 740,000 in one day, the pandemic’s second-highest figure”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleSnow causes traffic jams by drivers forgetting about Covid-19
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here